"India Real Estate Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "India Real Estate Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- The India Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country in the context of a cyclical slowdown. With a focus on the principal cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai and Bangalore, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk
In July 2012, BMI conducted its latest round of interviews with in-country sources on India's commercial real estate sector. The outlook is subdued for 2012 with a mixed bag of results reported for the first half of the year, although our sources do predict very slow growth across the board from 2013. This outlook supports the current fears over India's major developers' debt levels, rising raw material costs and renewed economic crises in the US and eurozone. In addition, there are areas in the country where retail rents are on a par with those in the US, which has tended to price a number of potential renters out of the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Indeed, sentiment towards India's growth story is ebbing. Not long ago, the mainstream view was that guaranteed growth would be the new norm on the back of the country's demographic dividend, huge infrastructure push and consumer boom potential. The current state of play appears dire. The rupee has sunk to record lows versus the dollar, rating agencies have warned of a sovereign downgrade to junk status, and the political landscape is mired by factional brinkmanship. For our part, we recently acknowledged that the Indian economy would be hard pressed to regain its pre-2008 rate of growth. By contrast, we see sufficient evidence to suggest that India's investment cycle - the key ingredient for sustainable economic growth - has not only stopped deteriorating, but should also start to pick up, albeit gradually, in 2012.
Key Points
- Struggling under the weight of economic stagnation, burgeoning twin fiscal and trade deficits, and yet more allegations of corruption, New Delhi has finally jumpstarted India's reform agenda, announcing a series of measures designed to consolidate the public sector balance sheet and encourage private sector investment. To be sure, much of the country's economic woes have been largely self-inflicted, and we believe that a pick-up in economic reform could well ignite a cyclical recovery in the country's growth story. As such, we maintain our above-consensus real GDP growth outlook and our fundamentally bullish stance towards the Indian rupee.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Indonesia Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Taiwan Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Kuwait Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Chile Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Brazil Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Hungary Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Saudi Arabia Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Germany Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Japan Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Croatia Real Estate Report Q1 2013