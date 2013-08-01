Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The India Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments

throughout the country in the context of a cyclical slowdown. With a focus on the principal cities of

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai and Bangalore, the report covers rental market performance in

terms of rates and yields and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market,

while minimising investment risk.

In December 2012, BMI conducted its most recent round of interviews with in-country sources on India's

commercial real estate sector. At that time the outlook was subdued for 2013, with a mixed bag of results

reported for 2012, although our sources predicted very slow growth across the board from 2014. This

outlook supports fears over India's major developers' debt levels, rising raw material costs and renewed

economic crises in the US and eurozone. In addition, there are areas in the country where retail rents are on

a par with those in the US, which has tended to price a number of potential renters out of the market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138454/india-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html



