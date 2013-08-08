India Real Estate Report Q3 2013 - New Report Available

New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "India Real Estate Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The India Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country in the context of a cyclical slowdown. With a focus on the principal cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai and Bangalore, the report covers rental market performance in terms of rates and yields and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk.
In December 2012, BMI conducted its most recent round of interviews with in-country sources on India's commercial real estate sector. At that time the outlook was subdued for 2013, with a mixed bag of results reported for 2012, although our sources predicted very slow growth across the board from 2014. This outlook supports fears over India's major developers' debt levels, rising raw material costs and renewed economic crises in the US and eurozone. In addition, there are areas in the country where retail rents are on a par with those in the US, which has tended to price a number of potential renters out of the market.
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