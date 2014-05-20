New Fixed Networks market report from Pyramid Research: "India: Regulatory Changes Coupled with Industry Consolidation Will Unlock New Growth"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- 'India: Regulatory Changes Coupled with Industry Consolidation Will Unlock New Growth Stage', a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of India's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the India market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides a comprehensive study of the Indian telecommunication market by analyzing trends, near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, as well as key regulatory trends.
Key Findings
- India's mobile market, with penetration at 71.6%, generated $30.6bn in service revenue in 2013, while fixed services, including pay-TV, brought in $9.4bn.
- The National Telecom Policy 2012 ensures steady and ample supply of spectrum, coupled with favorable MandA guidelines and mobile operators ready to consolidate, the Indian mobile market is set to drive India as the only Asia Pacific market to register a double-digit CAGR in service revenue growth from 2013 to 2018.
- India is the world's largest prepaid market, with 841m prepaid subscriptions that account for 94.9% of total mobile subscriptions. After mobile subscriptions suffered a net decline in 2012 due to the cancellation of 2G licenses, the intensity of price competition has subsided and pricing power has partly returned to the operators. Together with the rise of mobile data consumption, we expect the mobile ARPS in India to climb to $4 in 2018 from $2.91 at the end of 2013.
- Reliance Jio participated actively in the recent 900/1800MHz auction to add mobile voice to its nationwide LTE spectrum holding. We believe it is also seeking an acquisition to gain its own nationwide mobile voice network.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
"India: Regulatory Changes Coupled with Industry Consolidation Will Unlock New Growth Stage" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in India today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into India's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- India in a regional context: this section includes comparisons of the market size and market trends such as its CAGR with that of other countries in Emerging Asia, including Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Reliance, Tata, BSNL, Dish.
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