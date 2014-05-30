Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India Reverse Logistics Market Analysis market report to its offering

Reverse logistics has been an important issue among industries in the past few years. While it was viewed in the past as a secondary operation to the new product side of business, it has now moved to the forefront as a strategic and integral part of the quest to increase customer satisfaction. This has meant that the responsibility of producers now goes beyond the production and distribution to the responsibility of the end of product life cycle. Being aware of the importance and benefits of focusing on reverse logistics, companies are now looking at it with renewed interest. They are now trying to incorporate it as part of their supply chain, either as fully home grown processes, or partially or fully outsourced ones. Against this background it is important to understand how the process works and the different ways or models that are being followed besides the activities that are involved.

India is seen as one of the most promising and dynamic reverse logistics markets in the world. The increasing customer demands for better aftermarket services, awareness of their consumer rights and the growth of the e-business channel are few factors which are leading adoption of reverse logistics practices in supply chain process. While reverse logistics practices in recent times have been have been seen as environmentally friendly and adding more weight to corporate social responsibilities, increased competition and customer demand has made manufacturers and retailers to look at aspects like warranty, service and returns with more concern.

In India, reverse logistics is seen as a sunrise sector within logistics. Since it is an industry that is still evolving, there is excitement and interest over the sizable business opportunity but wariness regarding the high execution risk. There is also the awareness and acknowledgement of the fact that within Indian conditions reverse logistics can be a very tedious and specialized job given the vast geography and presence of various sub market landscape.



India Reverse Logistics Market Analysis research study by KuicK Research comprehensive insight on following issues related to emergence of reverse logistics in India:



Introduction to Reverse Logistics

Reverse Logistics Models & Channels

India Reverse Logistics Market Landscape

Reverse Logistics Application by Sectors in India

India Reverse Logistics Operating Model

Role of Technology in Reverse Logistics

Competitive Landscape



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/156531/india-reverse-logistics-market-analysis-.html

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