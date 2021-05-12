India Robo-Advisory Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status, Development and Forecast 2021-2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- The India Robo-advisory Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2020 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights - outlining the key outcomes of the Robo-advisory market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are o Identify the developed and emerging markets where robo-advisory services are offered., o Identify the challenge areas and address them., o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments., o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed., o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly. & o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth. etc.



Summary

India Robo-advisory Market



The robo-advisory market in India is expected to cater to the demand and provide quality robo-advisory services needed by and beyond 2020. The Indian robo-advisory market is anticipated to show a double-digit growth rate during the forecasted period. Various wealth management firms and banks in India are planning to unveil robo-advisory services across the country by the end of 2020.



Revenue growth in India for the robo-advisory market is growing at a considerable rate. This trend has been driven primarily by the rapid rate at which technology is being adopted and also the increasing incidence of internet penetration.



By type, the market is segmented into hybrid and pure robo-advisors. Relatively lesser penetration of financial products in India compared to developed markets is anticipated to enhance the usage of robo-advisors based on algorithms. India is also expected to emerge as a promising market for robo-advisory services by the end of 2020.



By the types of client assets, the market is classified into the mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The mass affluent segment is crossing the market share of the high-net-worth individuals during the forecast period owing to its high growth rate.



Key growth factors



o Customized advice with advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) coupled with lower cost of computing and storage in India is also creating huge avenues for the various robo-advisors.

o Increasing competition with new entrants and diversified services also drive the market for robo-advisors in this region.



Threats and key players



o A major challenge for Indian robo-advisory market is high acquisition cost, low revenue yield, and conflicts of interests for the clients.

o The key players in this market are Goalwise, and FundExpert.



What is covered in the report?



1. Overview of the Indian robo-advisory market.

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the India robo-advisory market.

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type – hybrid and pure robo-advisors.

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by the types of client assets – mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds.

5. Market trends in the India robo-advisory market.

6. Market drivers and challenges in the India robo-advisory market.

7. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.



Why buy?



o Understand the demand for the Indian robo-advisors to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where robo-advisory services are offered.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.



Customizations Available



With the given market data, Netscribes offers customizations according to specific needs.



Chapter 1 Executive summary



1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary



Chapter 2 India robo-advisory market overview



2.1. Market overview - market trends, historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market s



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* India Robo-advisory Market Analysing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis * India Robo-advisory Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* India Robo-advisory Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects * Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* India Robo-advisory Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.



