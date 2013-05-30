Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "India Shipping Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The primary issue in Indian shipping continues to be the state of the nation's ports. Investment in the 12 'major' state-run facilities has not kept up with the demand engendered by the rapid economic growth experienced in India over the past decade. This is leading to repeated issues of congestion in the ports; investment is now being made, but this may be a case of too little too late. The contrast between these creaking facilities and the newly built private ports which are increasing in number around the country is stark.
Headline Industry Data
- 2012/13 Port of Kandla tonnage throughput forecast to grow 14.8%, and to average 8.5% to 2016/17.
- 2012/13 Port of Jawaharlal Nehru container throughput forecast to decline by 2.8%, and to average 4.8% growth per annum to the end of our forecast period.
- 2012/13 trade real growth forecast at 1.8%, and to average 7.4% to 2016/17.
Key Industry Trends
Transfer Of Maersk Service Visible In Gujarati Port Throughput Results: BMI has long trumpeted the benefits of privately-operated Indian ports over the antiquated state-run 'majors', particularly the two facilities of Mundra and Pipavav in Gujarat, operated by the Adani Group and APM Terminals respectively.
Car Carriers In Sweet Spot Amid Asian Exports Boom: As Thailand and India's export hub status grows more prominent, not least due to their port infrastructure, car carrier companies are enjoying strong demand for their RoRo carriers, which are needed by automakers producing in these countries to export their cars and trucks to other parts of the world.
Struggling Indian Firms See Hope In Offshore Shipping: Two of India's largest shipping companies are in choppy financial waters, reflecting the torrid time the industry is going through globally. Overcapacity in the global fleet - across container, liquid and dry bulk shipping - has been driving down rates and leaving operators chasing ever-decreasing returns.
