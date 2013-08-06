India Shipping Report Q3 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The primary issue in Indian shipping continues to be the state of the nation's ports. Investment in the 12 'major' state-run facilities has not kept up with the demand engendered by the rapid economic growth experienced in India over the past decade. This is leading to repeated issues of congestion in the ports; investment is now being made, but this may be a case of too little too late. The contrast between these creaking facilities and the newly built private ports which are increasing in number around the country is stark.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013/14 Port of Kandla tonnage throughput forecast to grow 5.6%, and to average 7.2% to 2016/17.
- 2013/14 Port of Jawaharlal Nehru container throughput forecast to grow by 5.0%, and to average 6.4% growth per annum to the end of our forecast period.
- 2013/14 trade real growth forecast at 5.0%, and to average 8.0% to 2016/17.
Key Industry Trends
India/Bangladesh Coastal Shipping Moves Forward: BMI believes that a new deal struck between India and Bangladesh in April, which will allow the coastal shipping of goods between the two countries, will bring numerous benefits, bringing down shipping times and costs and alleviating congestion at the land customs station of Petrapole. A number of ports are set to benefit, including the Bangladeshi port of Chittagong and the Indian port of Haldia, part of the larger Kolkata port.
Temporary Decline In Throughput For Pipavav: The remarkable growth story of the privately operated Gujurati port of Pipavav faltered in 2012, as box throughput fell.APM Terminals (APMT), the port's operator, attributes the decline to the wider macroeconomic environment.
Transit Trade Increasingly Important For Empty Iranian Coffers: BMI believes that transit trade and port development will become increasingly important to Iran in the coming years as a source of foreign income, given the increasingly stringent sanctions being placed upon the country as a result of its alleged nuclear weapons development programme. Investment by India in a port at Chabahar is the latest instance of this.
