Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The report titled “India Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapy Equipments Market Outlook 2018 - Driven by Growing Disorder Awareness and Rising Number of Sleep Labs in India” provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as the market size of India sleep apnea diagnosis service market, market size of PAP device rental service, market size of PAP device in India, market segments in India sleep apnea diagnostic and therapy market and future outlook of the industry. The report entails the recent trends and developments in the market and also covers the market shares of major players in PSG Device market and PAP device market in India.



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The sleep study test facilities across numerous hospitals and stand-alone sleep clinics have witnessed a prolific inclination in the last few years, catering to the mounting number of patients suffering from sleep apnea disorder in the country. A number of hospitals such as Fortis, Apollo and few others have been facilitating sleep diagnosis tests via fixed and ambulatory diagnostics methods. Patients who suffer from sleep disorder condition are largely examined and advised by pulmonary doctors, dental and sleep physicians. In 2013, there were nearly sleep labs operating in India. The increasing awareness about severe diseases such as hypertension, stroke and other cardiovascular problems has also encouraged the Indian population to undergo sleep apnea diagnosis tests and therapy, which in turn has impelled the sleep apnea diagnostics and therapy market value over the last few years.



Due to the fact that PAP devices are expensive and is the most prevalent method of prevention of sleep apnea disorder, since a large proportion of Indian population who suffer from sleep disorder are apprehensive to purchase these devices. As a result, people take these PAP devices on rent for trial purpose as well as to check their compatibility with the device. It was found that in India, on an average, patients take these PAP devices on rent for a span of months with an average price of INR per month. In light of this, the rental service market of PAP devices in India clocked revenue worth INR in 2013.



The PAP Equipments market is majorly dominated by branded medical equipment manufacturers such as Philips Respironics, ResMed Inc, DevilBiss and Fisher and Paykel, which together held a market share of % in 2013. Whereas, the PSG equipment market is majorly controlled by Philips Respironics, ResMed, Compumedics, holding nearly % share in the market, as recorded in 2013.



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The sleep apnea diagnostic service market in India is projected to clock revenues of INR 1.7 billion by 2018, growing at CAGR of 24.5% from 2013-2018. On the other hand, the PAP device market is expected to reach INR million by 2018. With the rising number of sleep deprived inhabitants in India, various multi-specialty hospitals have been launching dedicated sleep apnea diagnosis labs across the country. Furthermore, with increasing incidences of such disease and greater awareness among the people, more number of independent or standalone sleep labs catering to the rising sleep apnea patients, will be established in the country.



Key Topics Covered in the Report:



- The market size of the India sleep apnea lab service market.

- The market size of the India PAP device rental service market.

- The market size of the India PSG (sleep apnea diagnostic) equipment market.

- The market size of the India PAP (sleep apnea therapy) equipment market.

- Market segmentation of India apnea diagnostic and therapy equipment by types of PSG equipments and by types of PAP equipments

- Trends and Developments in India apnea diagnostic and therapy equipment market.

- Competitive landscape of the major players of the India apnea diagnostic and therapy equipment market

- Market shares of leading players on the basis of revenues from PSG equipment and PAP equipment market in India

- SWOT Analysis of the India sleep apnea diagnostic and therapy equipment market.

- Future outlook and projections of India apnea diagnostic and therapy equipment market.



Table of Content



1.India Sleep Apnea Diagnostics and Therapy Market Introduction

1.1.Sleep Apnea: Overview

Types of Sleep Apnea

Causes of Sleep Apnea

Symptoms of Sleep Apnea

Risk Factors Related To Sleep Apnea (OSA)

1.2.India Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapy Market Overview

Sleep Study Diagnosis Procedure



2.India Sleep Labs Market Size, 2009-2013

2.1.By Number of Sleep Labs Established In India, 2009-2013

2.2.By Sleep Labs Market Size, 2009-2013

2.2.1.By Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Services, 2009-2013

2.2.2.By Renting of PAP Equipments, 2009-2013



3.India Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapy Equipments Market Introduction

3.1.India Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapy Equipments Market Size, 2009-2013

3.1.1.By Therapy Equipments (PAP Devices), 2009-2013

3.1.2.By Polysomnography (Diagnostic) Equipments, 2013

3.2.India Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapy Equipments Market Segmentation

3.2.1.By Types of PAP Therapeutic Equipments, 2013

3.2.2.By Fixed and Ambulatory Diagnostic Polysomnography Equipments, 2013



4.Alternative Cure and Preventive Methods for Sleep Apnea

Problems Related to the Use of CPAP Device



5.Trends and Developments in India Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapy Equipments Market

Increasing Demand of In-Home Diagnostic Procedures

Ingress of Foreign Medical Equipment Manufacturers in India

Rising Number of Sleep Apnea Diagnosed Patients

Rising Number of Alternative Measures for the Treatment of Sleep Apnea Disorder



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6.Major Growth Drivers of Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Equipments Market in India



7.SWOT Analysis of Sleep Study Labs and Equipments Market In India



8.Market Share of Major Players in India Sleep Apnea Diagnostics and Therapy Equipments Market

8.1.By Polysomnography Device, 2013

8.2.By PAP Devices, 2013



9.Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapy Equipments Market



10.India Sleep Apnea Diagnostics and Therapeutic Equipments Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2014-2018

10.1.India Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Service Market Future Projections, 2014-2018

10.2.India PAP Device Rental Market Future Projections, 2014-2018

10.3.India Sleep Apnea Therapy Equipments (PAP Device) Market Future Projections, 2014-2018

10.4.Cause and Effect Relationship Between Industry Factors and Sleep Apnea Diagnosis and Therapy Market Prospects



11.Analyst Recommendation



12.Macroeconomic Variables of India Sleep Apnea Diagnostics and Therapeutics Equipment Market, 2008-2018

12.1.Sleep Apnea Diagnosed and Treated Population in India, 2009-2018

12.2.India Personal Disposable Income, FY’2009-FY’2018

12.3.India Medical Equipments Market, 2009-201862

12.4.Diabetic Population in India, 2009-2018



13.Appendix



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