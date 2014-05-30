Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India Specialty Clinics Market Opportunity Analysis 2018 market report to its offering

Specialty clinics are emerging out of the general hospitals as a universal trend. Globally, niche specialties are being catered to by specialty clinics. The share of single specialty clinics, though is small, is rapidly growing in India. The market for specialty clinics is highly fragmented in India, with the presence of many small and niche players. However, the popularity of these clinics is increasing day-by-day. In 2013, specialty clinics accounted for approximately 18%-20% share of the total Indian healthcare industry.



The ever increasing demand for healthcare services in India has opened up significant scope for new opportunities in delivering affordable healthcare services to the rural and semi-urban population of the country. This, coupled with the rising number of diseases, makes it essential for the healthcare players to strive to increase the ease of availability of healthcare services. With the GDP growing at close to 6-7%, the healthcare expenditure is also expected to simultaneously expand in the coming 5 years. Specialty clinics would largely help in bridging the gap between the demand and supply of healthcare services and facilities by providing cost effective and superior care.



There is a great future for the specialty clinics in India in the years to come. With the increase in the number of players into this sector, there will be an increase in the level of competition. As single specialty clinics are mainly focused on providing a comprehensive range of services for a specific therapeutic area, they require lesser investment than multi-specialty hospitals, and hence are easier to operate and provide facilities. It is expected that this business model of single clinics specialized in particular domain would lead the growth in the Indian healthcare industry.



India Specialty Clinics Market Opportunity Analysis 2018 research report by KuicK Research is an intriguing text that gives detailed facts and analysis on latest developments in the Indian Specialty Clinics market landscape. Report discusses various segments of the Specialty Clinics market and analyzes the factors responsible for the growth and the need to resolve challenges to maintain growth momentum in future.



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