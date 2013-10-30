India Sunflower Oil Market Exhibiting Tremendous Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Sunflower oil market in India is growing immensely owing to growing health consciousness, rising disposable income and attractive pricing compared to other light oils. Share of sunflower oil in total edible oil consumption in the country is rising year on year on account of its various advantages over other oils. Further, the Indian edible oil market is witnessing rapid changes in consumer’s preferences which are providing immense opportunity for sunflower oil industry. Considering the above factors, India sunflower oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% during 2013-14 to 2016-17.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report “Booming Sunflower Oil Market in India”, by RNCOS spread over 30 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future growth prospects of the Sunflower refines oil market in the country. Our research includes study of total edible oil consumption in the country coupled with share of various oil types. Further, the study represents sunflower oil industry outlook covering its production, consumption, import and export over a period of time. Also, our research includes analysis of consumer behavior in all four regions viz. north, south, east and west which will help the client to prepare their market strategy accordingly.



Besides that, the report exhibits market drivers which are boosting the growth of sunflower oil in the country. Also, it represents major market and challenges, hindering growth of sunflower oil in the country. Moreover, to provide a comprehensive view, the research also provides knowledge of sunflower oil distribution channel and sunflower seed and oil price trend in the country. Further, our research also cover study of regulatory environment and import duties & taxes related to the industry. Also, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. Additionally, we have also covered the product portfolio of these players in the country. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Attractive pricing compared to other light oils boosting growth

- Rising prosperity of Indian consumers driving sunflower oil market

- Increasing health conscious consumers propelling sunflower oil market



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM625.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.