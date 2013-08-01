Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India Telecommunications Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Indian telecommunications market has experienced a considerable number of challenges in

the last few years due to constant regulatory disputes and a hostile business environment, which includes an

aggressive price war that has eroded operators' profitability. Despite the country's significant growth

potential, the industry is struggling to capitalise on the opportunities, which will remain the central theme in

the near future as we do not expect the market to reach a swift resolution of the complicated issues.

Key Data

? While the Indian mobile subscriber base continued to contract in early January 2013, growth has

recovered for the larger operators. By end-2013, we envisage 891mn subscribers.

? We continue to expect ARPU levels to trend higher due to tariff hikes, 3G and value-added services,

Although we highlight that the industry is prone to downside risks such as aggressive price competition.

? We forecast slow but steady fixed broadband subscriber growth as operators and consumers opt for

cheaper and more convenient mobile solutions.



