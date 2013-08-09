India Telecommunications Report Q3 2013 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "India Telecommunications Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- The Indian telecommunications market has experienced a considerable number of challenges in the last few years due to constant regulatory disputes and a hostile business environment, which includes an aggressive price war that has eroded operators' profitability. Despite the country's significant growth potential, the industry is struggling to capitalise on the opportunities, which will remain the central theme in the near future as we do not expect the market to reach a swift resolution of the complicated issues.
Key Data
- While the Indian mobile subscriber base continued to contract in early January 2013, growth has recovered for the larger operators. By end-2013, we envisage 891mn subscribers.
- We continue to expect ARPU levels to trend higher due to tariff hikes, 3G and value-added services, Although we highlight that the industry is prone to downside risks such as aggressive price competition.
- We forecast slow but steady fixed broadband subscriber growth as operators and consumers opt for cheaper and more convenient mobile solutions.
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Key Trends & Developments
After signing a pact to drive financial inclusion in India in January 2011, Vodafone India and ICICI Bank finally launched mobile money transfer and payment service M-Pesa in the eastern parts of the country in April 2013. The service is now available in Kolkata, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand through 8,300 authorised agents, while a nationwide roll-out will be done in a phased manner. A trial of Vodafone India's M-Pesa service (then branded as M-Paisa) was launched in Rajasthan in November 2011 with HDFC Bank.
India's Ambani brothers - Mukesh and Anil - have announced a business collaboration eight years after splitting their father's enterprise. The deal involves Mukesh's Reliance Jio Infocomm (a subsidiary of Reliance Industries) using the fibre network of Anil's Reliance Communications to provide the backbone for the former's TD-LTE 4G service. Under the agreement, Reliance Jio Infocomm will pay a one-time indefeasible right-to-use fee of INR12bn to utilise multiple fibre pairs across Reliance Communications' 120,000km inter-city fibre-optic network. Additionally, Reliance Communications will have reciprocal access to fibre-optic infrastructure to be deployed by Reliance Jio Infocomm.
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