India Tour Package Operator, UniqueIndiaTour.com, Launches New Blog

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Featuring an India tour package to meet the needs of any traveler, online travel site UniqueIndiaTour.com has just added a new blog to further help travelers decipher the best places to visit in India. Updated frequently, the new blog covers a wide range of topics related to India travel. Site visitors can currently learn about luxury medical tourism, famous holiday destinations in India, how to make a backpacking trip through India more comfortable, Indian traditions and culture, the best golf destinations in India, the hottest tour packages available in India and much more.



India is a vast and diverse land offering vibrant and varying shades of colour, along with a rich culture full of rituals and wonderment. From its landscape, wildlife and democracy to its food, social customs and languages spoken, the country continues to draw travelers from around the world. But given the country’s many offerings, planning a trip to India can be a daunting task and leave travelers wondering where to begin their journey.



Featuring personalised safe India tour packages for couples, single women, women groups, single parents and seniors, UniqueIndiaTour.com helps travelers of any kind find an engaging, exciting and educational travel solution.



According to UniqueIndiaTour.com, “India is an all sensory assault, especially to the first timers. Use our intelligently designed India tour packages to experience first-hand the extremities of this subcontinent without the hassle and bother of engaging in planning and executing your trip to India.”



The site lists some of the most popular travel packages in India, including the tour to Taj Mahal, tours to the backwaters of Kerela in houseboats, tiger and wildlife tours, spiritual and Himalayan tours, beach holidays in Goa and Rajasthan tours.



Whether a person is interested in taking a Golden Triangle tour India or a Delhi Agra tour, UniqueIndiaTour.com can quickly and easily create a customised package that meets all of their requirements and wishes, including their budget.



The site states, “Our prices are transparent and cater to all price ranging from budget to luxury without any compromise on quality of service.”



Additionally, UniqueIndiaTour.com helps travelers understand the different types of transportation available in India, from trains and boats to personal drivers and more.



About UniqueIndiaTour.com

In business since 2005, UniqueIndiaTour.com endeavours to offer the offbeat by using quaint properties and heritage properties, including palace hotels and homestays. The site specializes in offering a wide range of tour packages to some of the most popular destinations in India. As an India tour operator with years of experience, the company has helped numerous customers fine-tune their holiday packages to near perfection.