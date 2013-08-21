Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India Tourism Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

BMI's India tourism report looks at the enormous potential for growth offered by the tourism market, with a

burgeoning domestic economy complementing increases in inbound travel throughout the forecast period.

India's increasingly affluent middle class, and its range of natural and cultural tourist attractions make the

country a consistently popular destination for both travellers and investors. We therefore expect to see

substantial growth across a range of market indicators including arrivals, departures, number of hotels and

tourism receipts.

India's transport and accommodation infrastructure is in need of extensive expansion and modernisation.

Progress was made in the run up to the the Commonwealth Games in 2010 when, despite some concerns in

the run up to the games, massive improvement were made in India's tourism related infrastructure. Moving

forward the government is focusing on making extensive improvements to the country's rail and air

transport networks. In particular the domestic air travel industry appears to be recovering from economic

and managerial problems in 2011 and 2012, caused in part by large fluctuations in oil prices, and BMI

expects to see overall growth in air travel moving forward, as the domestic market expands and the

coverage of domestic airlines is extended.



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