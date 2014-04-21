Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"India Used Car Industry Outlook to 2018 - Shifting Focus of Key Automakers on Used Car Business". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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The report titled "India Used Car Industry Outlook to 2018 – Shifting Focus of Key Automakers on Used Car Business" presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry aspects including market size by value and volume, market segmentation by type of cars, by organizational structure, by distribution channels involved and by major cities. The report also entails the market share analysis and company profiles of major players along with trends and developments. The analysis providing insights on the consumer preference and behavior especially in online segment of the market has also been discussed in the publication. The future analysis, macro-economic factors and government regulations have also been discussed in the industry research report.



Till about a decade ago, the used car market in India was dominated by the unorganized players such as street level and self-appointed used car dealers, road side mechanics who were not certified by the Government of India and by the car owners themselves. There were word-of-mouth advertisements which handled most of the industry. In addition to this, there were not many major brands entering the used car market until recently.



At present, only % of the used car market in India is organized (in volume terms) as compared to the unorganized part of the market. The organized used car sellers offer exchange and finance schemes in order to attract a large number of buyers into the used car business. The used car sales in this market has picked up and has been growing at a CAGR of nearly 21.1% (in revenue terms) during FY’2008-FY’2013 and is expected to grow even further as more carmakers are entering in the used car market.



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The used car market in India can also be segmented into four major categories of cars. As per industry standards, the A segment consists of entry-level cars with length under 3.6 meters and B segment consists of compact cars with length under 4 meters. D+ segment cars were the largest contributor to the market revenue as of FY’2013 followed by D segment cars with a combined share of % for both. Both A and B segments contributed nearly % to the revenue generated by the used cars in India, as recorded in FY’2013.



The C2C channel of the used car market includes the unorganized players which facilitates the exchange of used cars between consumers and self-appointed sellers who themselves are customers in this market at some point of time, The C2C channel contributed % to the total revenue generated by the used car market in India and its contribution amounted to INR million as of FY’2013. As far as the B2B and B2C channels are concerned, they contributed % and % respectively to the total market revenue in FY’2013. The Delhi NCR region witnessed the highest volume of used car sales accounting for approximately % of the total volume sold as in FY’2013. Multi-brand showrooms and online car portals together captured nearly% of the used car market revenue as recorded in FY’2013.



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The major market players in the used car market in India at present are Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Honda and Toyota. In FY’2013, Maruti True Value had a market share of % in the entire market on the basis of the volume of used cars sold which amounted to approximately used cars in FY’2013 as compared to used cars sold in FY’2012. The used car segment of Hyundai Advantage sold nearly used cars in FY’2013 which was % of the share of used car market in India



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