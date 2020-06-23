India-Visa-Gov.in Offers Latest News on Why Most Indian eVisas Get Rejected

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- India-Visa-Gov.in is pleased to present the latest article on why most Indian eVisas get rejected. The requirements for an electronic visa is quite simple: a valid passport, no criminal records, a valid payment method and an email ID; these are the prerequisites for online application. Only a small percentage of applications usually get rejected. The site presents 16 reasons why an eVisa India get rejected. First and foremost is that the applicants might have concealed the fact that they have had prior criminal history and tried to hide the fact from the Government of India. Secondly, applicants who have linkage with Pakistan through their parents or grandparents or their birth, must not fill an online application but the application should be filed through paper format by visiting the local Indian embassy.



Thirdly, the applicant already has an active and valid Indian Visa online. May be the applicant was not aware that certain eVisas are valid for 1 to 5 years. As a result applying again would lead to rejection as one visa is valid on one passport at a time. The other reason is that the applicants mention the wrong reason for visit or incorrect visa type. The stated intention of visit much match the type of visa such a business visa, tourist visa, etc. These are the top five reasons of applications getting rejected. Applicants can click on the link below to understand the reasons better. New applicants too can read the article to ensure that their eVisas do not get rejected.



