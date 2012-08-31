India Visa Online Now Available Through Russian-American Consulting

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- American tourists who want to obtain an Indian visa online now have a new resource on the Russian-American Consulting website. The company provides tourists and business travelers with affordable visas which include consular and embassy fees and a visa center fee all rolled into one low price. Visas are available for as little as 180 days or up to 10 years.



India visa requirements include an original, signed United States passport with at least 6 months of remaining validity and two passport type photographs. Applicants should also submit a copy of their driver’s license or state identification card that is up-to-date as well as a major utility bill in the applicant’s name with their current address clearly printed on the document.



Unfortunately, visa laws do not allow processors to accept a post office box as a valid address which means applicants should submit their physical street address. Women who have married and changed their name should also submit a copy of their marriage certificate.



Applicants can also submit a birth certificate. The birth certificate must be the "long form" certificate which shows the names and nationalities of the applicant's parents. People who were born outside of the United States and cannot obtain their birth certificate are asked to obtain an official document that’s issued by the United States government. The document should contain the applicant’s parent’s names and nationalities as well as the date of birth.



The company also provides a Chinese visa for Americans wishing to travel to China. Visas are available for tourist single entry up to three months and tourist double and multiple entries for up to six months. Russian-American Consulting provides business visas as well which include single, double and multiple entries from three months up to one year.



