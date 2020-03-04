India Visa Photo Requirements for Tourists and Visitors

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- India-Visa-Gov.in is pleased to feature the India Visa Photo Requirements for various types of visas including eTourist, eMedical, eBusiness and so on. When applying for eVisa India, applicants have to submit supporting documents which vary on the type of visa. However, there is no need to send any hard copies as the online applications need only soft copies including the photographs in the form of PDF, JPG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, etc. While the documents such as passport, affidavits, etc. can be scanned or sent via a mobile phone or other devices, photos have to meet the professional criteria.



All kinds of Online Indian Visa Applications need a photograph of the applicant's face. Whether it is a business or a medical visit, tourist or a conference visit, photography is mandatory for all Visas. The photo of face needs to be clear and legible so that immigration officers can identify the person easily. Features such as face, skin marks, hair, etc. need to be visible and not blurry. The applicants don't have to visit a professional photographer. The help desk here can appropriately amend the photo according to the Immigration Officers' requirement. This is one of the many conveniences of applying for an online visa. Click on the link below for a complete guide to India Visa photo requirements. Spectacles or turbans, head scarf or beard, the details are clearly mentioned along with sample photos on the best way to click a photograph for Indian visa.



To know more visit https://www.india-visa-gov.in/evisa-india-information/india-visa-photo-requirements



About India-visa-gov.in

This is a private website established in 2014 to offer information on online visa application services and to assist travelers during the process of application and acquiring an Indian eVisa online.



Media Contact



Indian eVisa

Email: Info@evisa-india.org.in



Website: https://www.india-visa-gov.in