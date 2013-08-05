India Women Innerwear Market to Witness Double-Digit Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Indian women innerwear market, which comprises lingerie and nightwear, has taken great strides over the past few years. The Indian women became more conscious of their bodies and started taking innerwear as an indispensable part of their wardrobe that needs much attention. With the increase in disposable income, changing consumers’ lifestyle, and rise in the number of working women and better sense of fashion and style, the women innerwear market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of around 14% during 2013-2015, according to “Indian Women Innerwear Market Forecast to 2015”.



The women innerwear market is mainly unorganized, with unbranded products dominating the industry. However, the scenario is changing with branded products started getting popularity. Brands like Lovable, Bodycare, Jockey, Groversons, Triumph, and Enamor are slowly making inroads into the women’s preferences. While marketing and brand building are all part of the larger process, technology also plays a prominent role in the acceptance and popularity of an innerwear brand. Moreover, with the concept of online retailing is catching pace, expansion strategies adopted by companies will definitely give a new direction to the women’s innerwear industry.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Indian Women Innerwear Market Forecast to 2015” by RNCOS spread around 45 pages provides detailed analysis of the Indian women innerwear market. The report provides current and market forecast till 2015 of overall women innerwear, lingerie and women nightwear. Lingerie market is further divided into 2 types: Brassieries and Brief. The market forecast till 2015 of both type has been provided. The report also includes share of organized/unorganized market in women innerwear, lingerie and nightwear. The lingerie market has been further classified into 5 product class: low, economy, mid-market, premium and super premium. Lastly, major players of this industry have also been covered with focus on their business overview and product portfolio.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- Indian Lingerie market is anticipated to surge at a significant pace

- Southern region holds maximum potential in Lingerie market of India

- Online retail stores are gaining momentum



