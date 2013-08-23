IndiaHomes Reaching the Masses with Property Exhibitions

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Beginning with Trade Fairs and Auto Exhibitions in India, various domains of Indian trade and commerce have adopted the expos to exhibit their products and services. Real estate sector has successfully embraced the expo culture for their marketing and business expansion. The most recent expo for realty sector was held in Gurgaon on 17-18 August, 2013. Organized by MagicBricks, the Gurgaon Property Fair was a destination of hot property deals in Delhi NCR and the surrounding regions. IndiaHomes successfully participated in this expo and spearheaded the innovation and development of real estate exhibition practices in India.



The Expo held in Gurgaon, witnessed display of properties in the Delhi NCR region as well as in Jaipur, Neemrana, Dharuhera and Bhiwadi. IndiaHomes participated with more than 25 other exhibitors and displayed numerous options of residential properties in and around the National Capital Region. The Gurgaon Property Expo also gave an opportunity for the exhibition of properties in surrounding states with high demand of residences and investors looking to explore this region. Simultaneous to the opportunity availed by exhibitors, the buyers and investors were also informed about the prospects of investment in surrounding states and the outgrowths in Delhi NCR. The focus of this property fair was the New Gurgaon region and a large number of potential buyers were witnessed enquiring about the upcoming projects and developments in this area. Golf Course Extension Road was the main highlight along with pockets of sprawling residential construction in this zone. This area has come to accommodate condominiums along with educational institutes and recreational zones, advantageously located in the vicinity. Along with fresh residential and commercial properties, the expo also exhibited the options of affordable residential plots in the expanding National Capital Region.



The rapid appreciation of properties in Gurgaon was witnessed to be acknowledged by the buyers and investors present in this Expo. With the growing participation of diverse stakeholders, such expos have come to be recognized as venues of generating opportunities for all. The real time interaction of buyers and developers has facilitated the buyers reaching at informed decisions and gaining the worth of their investments. Moreover, the exhibitors are also capacitated to gauge the buyer and investor sentiment while selling assets to buyers and establishing their brand value. According to IndiaHomes, these expos are expected to rise in numbers while significantly expanding the scope of operations for Indian real estate sector in the coming future.



About IndiaHomes

IndiaHomes is India’s first professionally managed Property Transactions Company, set up with sole objective of changing the way real estate is transacted. From simple and easy access to genuine information on their website, to enabling their 400+ Property Experts by way of on-going training and technology, IndiaHomes is constantly trying to provide a better experience for customers buying a new home. With strong relationships across the top 250 developers in the country, they offer products which they feel are credible and best suited for customers depending on their specific requirements.



If you are looking forward to book Properties in India or for any enquiry call us on 1-800-1022-224. Kindly visit http://www.IndiaHomes.com



Gurgaon Property Expo By MagicBricks

Epicentre, Gurgaon