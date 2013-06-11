IndiaHomes Relocated to Global Business Park in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- IndiaHomes, the leading property advisory company has relocated its office from Saket to Gurgaon, right into the center of corporate hub. Relocation has made commutation easier for the employees as well as the customers owing to its proximity to the metro and Delhi-Gurgaon highway. Now, IndiaHomes can cater its expert property advice to customers easily and more proficiently.



IndiaHomes strives for its journey, not only to be a success but a value for all. Its latest move to Global Business Park in Gurgaon is evident of its advance and strength in the industry. The company aspired to be in the proximity of their clients and partners for ease of all. By relocating, the company has seamlessly integrated its operations in Delhi and Gurgaon which streamlined its operations to an unprecedented extent. First fortnight of experience has proved notably worthy for them. It has facilitated the commutation of workforce at a central location and placed IndiaHomes in the midst of the corporate gamut.



Situated in the Global Business Park, the new office is well connected with the metro and the road link between Delhi and Gurgaon. According to IndiaHomes, the new location has worked wonders for their employees, and the supply chain mechanism. It has considerably complimented its hiring and expansion plans. Now based at a corporate complex, the company avails all the state-of-art facilities that are imperative to be productive in the contemporary corporate culture. The company is now strategically located and catering their clients with finest of properties in Gurgaon and surrounding states. In summation, relocation of their corporate office has proved to be doing what's right, the right way, at the right time.



9th Floor, Tower - D

Global Business Park

M G Road

Gurgaon

Landmark - Next to Guru Dronacharya Metro Station

PIN: 122002



