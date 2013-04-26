Indian Agricultural Infrastructure Market Size 2012 Available At Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- This report is an assessment of the Indian Agricultural Infrastructure market, within the context of the global industry, and the opportunities and challenges it presents. It analyses the diverse segments of the industry and the dynamics that propel it. The investments, competition, infrastructure and regulatory policies that govern the sector are also examined in the report.



The agricultural sector is one of the fundamental building blocks of the Indian economy. It not only feeds the country’s population, but is also the source of livelihood for more than half of it. One of the key issues in recent times is food security, which has forced the country to adopt new and improved measures of feeding its expanding population with proper quantity and quality of food. India is blessed with favorable climatic conditions for the production of a wide variety of crops. The country boasts of having the largest share of cultivated land, amounting to nearly 52 percent of its total area. In 2011, India held the record for producing 244,000 kilo tonnes of food grains.



However, the country’s agricultural sector alone cannot sustain its food requirement. Going hand in hand with it is the infrastructure segment, which plays a pivotal role in transporting and distributing the pre- and post-harvest requirements of the sector. Although India has the basic ingredients of success in the agricultural sector, wide gaps in its infrastructure segment continue to stump this booming sector. In recent times the Indian government has been focusing on supporting the agricultural infrastructure segment through funds, policies and incentives. There has been a constant effort to improve storage facilities in order to reduce wastage, and to improve roads so as to speed up the distribution of the produce to the targeted destinations.



Our report is a thorough study and analysis of the Indian agricultural infrastructure system, along with its current status and future scope. It defines the possible opportunities and scope of development in this segment. We analyze in detail the current government initiatives towards this sector and the impact they are having on the industry. The report also briefly discusses the broad global environment of the agricultural infrastructure segment. Interesting topics like critical success factors, investments, and recent trends have been included in the report. To sum up, this report provides an overall picture of the agricultural infrastructure segment in India and its future prospects.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT



Global Overview and Indian Overview of the Agricultural Infrastructure Segment

Current Status of the Segment

Market size and Dynamics

Investments and Trends of the Sector

Outlook of the Sector



KEY FEATURES DISCUSSED



Current Industry Overview - India

Import – Export Scenario

Investment Trends in Agricultural Infrastructure - India

Industry Infrastructure – India

Industry Forecast – India

Regulatory Framework in Agriculture and Infrastructure Segment

Investment Trends in Agriculture and Infrastructure

Profile of Key Indian Players



BENEFICIARIES OF THE REPORT



Companies in the Infrastructure and Agriculture Sectors

Educational Institutes and Agriculture Research Centers

Business Research, KPOs and Consulting Companies

Agricultural Transportation, Distribution, and Machinery Manufacturers/Suppliers

Government and Policy Makers

Commercial and Investment Banks

Individuals/Investors



