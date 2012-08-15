Recently published research from Timetric, "Indian Business Traveler Expectations of Green and Technology Initiatives in Hotels in 2012: Survey Intelligence", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- "Indian Business Traveler Expectations of Green and Technology Initiatives in Hotels in 2012: Survey Intelligence" is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of Indian business travelers. It contains in-depth analysis on Indian business traveler expectations in technology and green initiatives and forecasts how expenditure patterns are set to change in 2012 compared to 2011. This report examines new technologies, green initiatives and socially responsible measures that appeal to business travelers. Survey results have been presented and analyzed based on age and company turnover.
Scope
The report features the opinions of hotel industry consumer respondents related to the following:
- Average stay at business hotels
- Change in expenditure on hotel accommodation
- Importance of green certifications and key sustainable facilities
- Critical social responsibility initiatives
- Major technology features and key drivers influencing online reservations
- Importance of mobile technology services
Reasons to Get this Report
- Effectively examine business traveler perceptions on the average length of stay in a hotel and change in hotel accommodation expenditure and determine business growth opportunities
- Explore business traveler affinity towards green certifications and sustainability initiatives and successfully implement them into hotel operations
- Understand customer perceptions of new technology, drivers influencing online reservations and the growing importance of mobile technologies to enhance customer retention and direct sales
