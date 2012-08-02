New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "Indian Business Traveler Expectations of Key Technologies in Hotels in 2012: Survey Brief"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- "Indian Business Traveler Expectations of Key Technologies in Hotels in 2012: Survey Brief" is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of Indian business travelers. It contains in-depth analysis on Indian business traveler expectations of key technologies in hotels. This report examines new technologies which influence business travelers to choose a particular hotel. Survey results have been presented and analyzed based on age and company turnover.
Scope
The report features the opinions of hotel industry consumer respondents related to the following:
- Major technology features and key drivers influencing online reservations
- Importance of mobile technology services
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand customer perceptions of new technology, drivers influencing online reservations and the growing importance of mobile technologies to enhance customer retention and direct sales
