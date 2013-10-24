Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Cement is one of the core industries that plays a vital role in the growth and development of a nation. In India, which is second largest producer of cement worldwide, the cement industry has been expanding on back of increasing infrastructure activities and demand from housing sector over the past many years.



In order to apprise our clients about the direction in which the cement industry is likely to progress in the coming years, our new report, “Indian Cement Industry Outlook 2016” has presented the forecasts for production, consumption, capacity utilization, and installed capacity. The sector is expected to witness positive growth in coming years, with demand set to increase at CAGR of more than 8% during 2013-14 to 2015-16.



The overall study also provides the regional analysis of cement consumption, production, capacity utilization, and installed capacity in the country. On analyzing the regional trend of cement consumption, we observed that the Southern region is creating maximum demand, which is expected to increase more in future. Besides, we have also provided the state-wise statistics for cement consumption, production, capacity utilization, and installed capacity.



For complete understanding of the market, we have studied government regulations, cement pricing and export & import scenario. Our comprehensive study has also included types of cement production by region and state. In addition, the report provides statistics on the plants by installed capacity and production, along with the cement dispatch by transportation modes to present clients valuable information of different aspects of the cement industry.



With a view to helping our clients in understanding the market dynamics and recent activities of key players, we have covered the competitive landscape. This section covers the major four cement manufacturers’ business description, strategic analysis and recent developments. Overall, the report is an optimum presentation of Indian cement industry, which caters to all those interested in construction/infrastructure domain.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM624.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Housing Sector Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM614.htm)

- UAE Construction Industry Outlook 2016 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM470.htm)

- Vietnam Housing Sector Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM467.htm)

- Indian Cement Industry Outlook 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM419.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Other-Industry.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.