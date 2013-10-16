Indian Chartered Accountant Does the Unprecedented - Releases Poetry Book on Secrets of the Universe and a Song on Chartered Accountants

Punjab, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Rupansh Gupta is a qualified CA, MBA, CFA, MFA, DISA, B.Com Honors. He also obtained a gold medal for securing highest marks in Chartered Accountants exams in India. In spite of having a strong academic background, he has penned a poetry book, ‘The Sojourn’ which is a book on secrets of the universe. The book consists of 35 poems which try to explain the basic questions of life like Why are we born, What is our purpose, What is life, what is universe etc. The book has won him awards of ‘Contribution of CA towards Society’ from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Special Appreciation Award from Nishkam Sewa Bharti Trust.



CA Rupansh has also released the song, ‘Proud to be A CA’ which is a song on Chartered Accountants profession. Rupansh has done the production, music, lyrics and vocals of the song himself. On being asked about his source of inspiration, Rupansh stated, “My father, CA Ashwani Gupta has always inspired me. His hard work and dedication have taught me that sincere efforts never go in vain.”



On being asked about his future products, CA Rupansh replied, “The novel, ‘Pulchritude – An Eternal Love Story’ and the love song, ‘Love can Go So Far’ are in the post production stage and will be released soon.”



Rupansh is currently working in the chartered accountants firm, AGASS (http://www.agass.org). Surely, such talent in a Chartered Accountant is unrivalled.



Contact :

Email: contact@rupansh.com

Phone: (91) 9988785333

Website: http://www.rupansh.com