Indian Dairy Industry Trends 2017 Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- This report is an assessment of the Indian Dairy Industry, within the context of the global industry. It thoroughly examines the opportunities and challenges in the industry and the dynamics that propel it, namely opportunities, competition, infrastructure investment and government initiatives. The Indian dairy sector is characterized by high fragmentation. It is dominated by the unorganized sector comprising of 70 million rural households.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=163708&type=S



The per capita availability of milk in India stands at 289.4 grams per day. Backed by strong domestic demand, the per capita availability of milk is anticipated to reach 336 grams per day in FY2017. Despite being the one of the largest milk producing countries in the world, India accounts for a negligible share in the worldwide dairy trade. The ever increasing rise in domestic demand for dairy products and a large demand-supply gap could lead India to be a net importer of dairy products in the near future.



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. GLOBAL OVERVIEW

2.1 Global Milk Production

2.2 Global Milk Consumption



3. OVERVIEW OF THE INDIAN DAIRY INDUSTRY

3.1 Uniqueness of the Indian Dairy Industry



4. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE



5. MILK PRODUCTION IN INDIA

5.1 State-wise Milk Production in India



6. PER CAPITA AVAILABILITY OF MILK IN INDIA

6.1 State-wise Per capita Availability of Milk



7. MILK PRODUCTIVITY IN INDIA



Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/potential-of-indian-dairy-industry-2017-report.html



Related Reports:



The Future of the Ice Cream Market(http://www.researchmoz.us/the-future-of-the-ice-cream-market-in-mexico-to-2017-report.html) in Mexico to 2017 is the result of Canadeans extensive market research. The report presents detailed analysis on the Ice Cream consumption trends in Mexico, historic and forecast Ice Cream consumption volumes and values at market and category level, brand share and distribution channel data. This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics to account for Ice Cream sales overall and to know which categories and segments are showing growth in the coming years.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/