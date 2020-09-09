New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- Due to the rising sales of electric scooters and motorcycles in the country, the Indian electric scooter and motorcycle market is predicted to attain a revenue of $1,043.4 million in 2025. The sales of electric two-wheelers are rising rapidly in India because of the increasing environmental concerns, implementation of strict emission regulations, increasing government support for automobile electrification, and the provision of various financial incentives by both central and state governments on the purchase of electric vehicles in the country. Because of these factors, 1,080.5 thousand units of electric motorcycles and scooters will be sold in the country by the end of 2025. Moreover, the sales volume of these vehicles will grow at a CAGR of 57.9% between 2020 and 2025.



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant slowdown of the Indian electric scooter and motorcycle market. The nationwide lockdown announced by the Indian government for controlling the spread of the virus has massively hampered the sales of two-wheelers in the country. While the government is expected to provide tax deferrals and financial support in the near future, it is speculated that in the long run, the government will focus more on other pressing economic and social issues. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that a 'deep recession' would soon follow, with markets already cashing over 30% across the globe. These factors are massively affecting the flow of investments, which are extremely crucial in this capital-intensive industry.



The Indian electric scooter and motorcycle market is advancing rapidly in Karnataka and Delhi. This is because of the growing demand for two-wheeler mobility services by migrants, the rising government support, the soaring environmental concerns being raised in the states, and the increasing public preference toward eco-friendly modes of transportation such as electric motorcycles and scooters over the conventionally used fuel-powered vehicles. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are predicted to be the two largest markets for electric two-wheelers in India by 2025.



The Indian electric scooter and motorcycle market players are increasing focusing on product launches for availing the benefits of the FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) scheme. According to the eligibility criteria under the scheme, electric scooters must have a minimum top speed of 40 kmph and minimum range of 80 km per charge.



The research offers size of the Indian electric scooters and motorcycles market for the period 2014–2025.



Market Segmentation by Product



Scooter

Motorcycle



Market Segmentation by Battery Type



Sealed Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)



Market Segmentation by Voltage



36 V

48 V

60 V

72 V and others



Market Segmentation by Technology



Removable

Non-Removable



Market Segmentation by Maximum Speed



<25 km/h

25–50 km/h

>50 km/h



Market Segmentation by Sales Channel



Online

Offline



Market Segmentation by Application



Business-to-Business (B2B)

Shared mobility

Last-mile logistics

Business-to-Customer (B2C)



Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.,Tunwal E-Vehicle India Pvt. Ltd., Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (Greaves Cotton Ltd.),Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.,Bajaj Auto Ltd.,TWENTY TWO MOTORS PVT. LTD. (22 KYMCO),TVS Motor Co. Ltd.,Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.,LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES,Avon Cycles Ltd., and Electrotherm (India) Ltd. are some of the prominent Indian electric scooter and motorcycle market players.



