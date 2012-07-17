Indian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016 - New Market Report Now Available

New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Indian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Indian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and India's business environment and landscape. The Indian Foodservice report considers the dynamism of the economy and shift in the consumers' choices.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Indian foodservice market remained insulated from the European recession. The widespread use of technology, high disposable income, and increasing labor force, has made the market a lot more competitive than before. The market is expected to grow further between 2012 and 2016, driven by the growing number of households in the country, rise in the employed population, rise in disposable income, and the development of healthier and more nutritious eating habits.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
In spite of the economic recession, Indian business confidence has been able to revive itself. Additionally, increasing disposable income has given freedom to customers to spend on eating out. During the forecast period, this trend is expected to persist, which can be attributed to further increases in disposable income and consumer spending on tourism.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Indian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Indian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within India.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Indian foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Company Limited, Nirulas Corner House Private Limited, Viceroy Hotels Ltd., ITC-Welcomgroup, The Oberoi Group, Kwality Group, Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt., Ltd., Jumbo King Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sarovar Hotels Private Limited, Oriental Cuisines Private Limited.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Belgian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Hungarian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Hungary to 2016
- Japanese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Japan to 2016
- Swedish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Canadian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Canada to 2016
- US Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in the US to 2016
- Italian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Portuguese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Portugal to 2016
- Austrian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Austria to 2016
- Turkish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Turkey to 2016