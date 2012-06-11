Indian Hair Atlanta Location Fantasy Hair Weave Announces Its Grand Opening

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- In recent years, hair extensions have become increasingly popular. Once worn mostly by celebrities, the hair pieces are now used by women from all walks of life who would like to experience fuller and longer hair.



But as anyone who has ever purchased hair extensions knows, there can be a huge difference in quality and appearance between the different brands. While some extensions look shiny, luxurious and extremely realistic; others are dull and flat and don’t last very long before needing to be replaced.



One type that is extremely popular these days is called Virgin Indian hair extensions. Also known as Indian Remy hair, the extensions, which are imported directly from India and are made from real human hair, are both incredibly natural-looking and long-lasting.



A hair boutique that specializes in Indian hair is about to open for business in the heart of Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia. The Indian Hair Atlanta location will offer its clients the finest hair extensions imported directly from India.



The company, which has sold Indian Remy hair from its website from some time, had been getting a huge number of phone calls every day from customers who wanted to see the hair in person rather than purchasing it online. The brand new boutique will allow people the chance to come by and purchase the hair extensions in person, as well as get their questions answered by the shop’s friendly and knowledgeable staff.



“Tired of that $100 per pack Beauty Salon fake Virgin Remy Indian Hair? You know the kind that looks great for about 2 weeks then it looks like you bought it at the Dollar Store? Our hair doesn't tangle, shed or sit at attention on your shoulders,” an article on the boutique’s website said, adding that Fantasy Hair Weave prides itself on selling the finest extensions that are on the market today, in lengths from 12 to 32 inches.



Fantasy Hair Weave is already well-known amongst celebrities, including hair stylist Derek J., who works with The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Stylists like him want to be sure they are using only the finest products on their clients, and the virgin Indian hair extensions from Fantasy Hair Weave definitely fit the bill.



