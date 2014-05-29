Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2018 market report to its offering

The Indian IVD market is valued at more than US$ 500 Million, and is expected to surpass US$ 1.5 Billion by 2018 growing steady at a CAGR of 20%. This remarkable growth can be attributed to increased healthcare awareness, desire to undergo preventive health checkups, availability of disease specific tests, corporate setups promoting health focus of employees, and drift from manual to semi-automated and automated equipment. Emergence of new concepts like point of care testing, near patient testing, increased automation, hospital laboratory management and customer relationship management have revolutionized this segment and contributed towards providing accurate and precise diagnosis at much faster rates.

Apart from catering to people in the Tier I cities, IVD setups are now eyeing expansion in the Tier II and Tier III cities. This can be attributed to high revenue generating option that lie untapped in these cities clubbed with minimum investment required in order to generate high revenues. These IVD majors tie-up with the existing high reputation laboratory adding value in terms of providing technical help as well as contributing significantly in the advising physicians panel.

Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2018 research report by KuicK Research is an intriguing text that gives detailed facts and analysis on latest developments in the Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Market landscape. Report gives comprehensive insight on following issues related to development of In Vitro Diagnostics Market in India:



Market Overview

Market Segment Analysis by Device & Reagents

Emerging Market Trends

Market Future Outlook

Regulation & Policy Framework

Competitive Landscape



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