Indian Insurance Industry Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: National Insurance, United India Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Major players profiled in the study are:

National Insurance Co. Ltd. (India), The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. (India), The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. (India), United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (India), Acko General Insurance Limited(India), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd (India), Bharti AXA General Insurance Co Ltd (India), Cholamandalam MS General Insurance(India), Edelweiss General Insurance Co Ltd (India), Future Generali India Insurance Co Ltd (India)

Scope of the Report of Indian Insurance Industry

There are 57 insurance companies in India, 24 are life insurance and 4 are non-life insurance companies. LIC India is the sole public sector company. There are six public sector insurers in the non-life insurance segment. The life insurance industry is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.7% between 2021 and 2025.

The Global Indian Insurance Industry Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Public, Private), Sales (Online, Agent), Insurance Type (Health Insurance, Motor Insurance, Miscellaneous Insurance, Fire Insurance, Marine Insurance, Others)

Market Opportunities:

- High Demand for Health Insurance

- Government Initiatives to boost the Insurance Industry

Market Drivers:

- Increasing Implementation of Insurance among Health and Automobile Sector

Market Trend:

- New Models, Personalized Products

- AI & Automation for Faster Claims

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

