Indian Lingerie Market Heading for Substantial Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- In the past few years, the Indian lingerie market has undergone a transformational phase, as there have been various innovations in the making of lingerie with the technology influencing it. Growing number of working women, changing fashion trends, increased awareness about better fits, rising disposable income, level of information, transformations in the social mindset and the entry of a large number of foreign brands have given the industry a new dimension.



With the popularity of lingerie boutiques in shopping malls, the stigma of buying and wearing lingerie is now a thing of the past. The Indian women have now become picky, and now they give more importance to lingerie. Infact, the young women want a lot of varieties, styles and colors in their wardrobes. Taking over dull monochromes, numerous overtly feminine shades have appeared in the market. Companies are constantly launching new lingerie collections that make women feel comfortable, and at the same time, look stylish and glamorous. On back of these developments and rapidly spreading mall culture, the Indian lingerie market is all set to grow further in the future. “Indian Women Innerwear Market Forecast to 2015”, a recent report from RNCOS anticipate that the lingerie market in India will surge at a CAGR of more than 13% during 2013-2015.



The report provides a detailed analysis of women innerwear market of India. It includes current and market forecast till 2015 of overall women innerwear, lingerie and women nightwear. Lingerie market is further divided into 2 types: Brassieries and Brief. The market forecast till 2015 of both type has been provided. The report also includes share of organized/unorganized market in women innerwear, lingerie and nightwear.



The lingerie market has been further classified into 5 product class: low, economy, mid-market, premium and super premium. The report also identified the trends of the market and key players, whose business description and product portfolio is incorporated in the report. Overall, the report is an outcome of extensive research and prudent analysis and is meant to offer suitable knowledge base to those who are interested in Indian women innerwear market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM609.htm



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RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.