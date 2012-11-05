Indian Manufacturer Offers Gemstones at Lowest Prices

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- The love for gemstones and precious stones is quite ancient. India being the land of gemstones and precious stones has some of the best manufacturers and suppliers of gemstones. Each of these stones carries a special nature to it and a vast culture that is inexplicable. Although they might be available across the world, being able to shop from the comfort of the home and being able to get the desired gems and stones from a certified source is always a matter to ponder upon.



Ruby, emerald and sapphire gems, Amethyst Citrine garnet topaz, cabochon gemstones and a host of other gemstones and precious stones can now be purchased easily with the assistance and online store of this certified Indian manufacturer. The advantage of buying at Bello Jewels Pvt. Ltd is that the gems and stones are completely manufactured and supplied by the store and they have the reputation of being the most trusted suppliers across the world. They offer doorstep delivery to almost all the countries and they even offer complete customer support till the product reaches the customer. As a precious stone purchase online is quite a big decision to make for a few customers, the online store ensures complete support and guarantee to all the products that are bought.



Loose gemstones are generally purchased by people who wish to design their own jewelry or necklaces and also by people who love to collect these precious stones. Each stone that is offered at Bello jewels is available in different cuts and designs which can be embedded directly into any piece of jewelry or can also be custom-ordered. Whether it is to start designing jewelry or gem collection, the store offers all the precious stones at great prices which cannot be found anywhere else in the market. Even astrological and birthstones can be purchased from this Indian online store. All the orders placed at Bello jewels are shipped for free worldwide by express DHL/UPS/FedEx services and PayPal is accepted for a safe and secure shopping from India.



To place orders for loose gemstones visit http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Loose-Gemstones-India-s/1814.htm. In case of any queries contact the support line at +(91)-9716133323 (India) or 1-855-835-GEMS(4367) (USA/ Canada).



