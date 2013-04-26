Indian Media and Entertainment Opportunities to 2016 Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Bolstered by changing consumer preferences, evolving media delivery platforms, new business models, increased competition - owing to a proliferation of global players, and favorable regulations, the Indian Media & Entertainment (M&E) market has matured immensely over the last decade.



The current trend of increase in media penetration and consumption in Tier II and Tier III cities are creating even more opportunities for the industry. In tune with the rising media access and the abundant availability of digital devices, the industry is shifting its marketing and delivery platforms to cater to focused segments.



India’s M&E industry is expected to reach INR 1,433 billion by 2016 with a CAGR of 11 percent in the next five years. In 2011, the digital advertising and animation & VFX sectors, though smaller contributors, have shown remarkable growth rates of 54 percent and 31 percent, respectively. This digitization process may take longer than anticipated, but once in place, it will change the face of Indian media. All the stake-holders along its value chain will derive benefit from it.



Our report critically examines the segments such as television, print, films, radio, music, animation, gaming and VFX. It gives a clear picture of the growth drivers, observed trends and the opportunities that arise from the exciting dynamics of the industry.



The report also assesses the current and future prospects, key mergers & acquisitions, technological impacts on the industry. It scrutinizes segment-wise issues, segment-wise regulatory policies, investment in the industry and its outlook. It also profiles major players from each segment of the industry.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT



Overview of the Indian M&E Market

Segment-wise Analysis of the Industry

Outlook of the Industry



KEY FEATURES DISCUSSED



Current Global M&E Market and Outlook

Indian M&E Market - its Current and Future Status

Detailed Analysis of Each Segment of the Industry

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Impact of Technology on the Industry

Major Investments

Key M&A in the Industry

Opportunities in Each Segment

Segment-wise Regulatory Framework

Segment-wise Tax Structure

Segment-wise Issues & Challenges

Profile of Major Players



BENEFICIARIES OF THE REPORT



Companies in Television, Print, Films, Radio, Music production and Allied Sectors

Television Manufacturing and Digital Set Top Box Manufacturing Companies

Multiple System Operators (MSOs), Cable Operators and Television Broadcasters

Newspapers and Media Houses

Animation, Gaming and Visual Effects production Houses

Business Research, KPOs & Consulting companies

Media Equipment Manufacturers/Suppliers

Government and Policy Makers

Commercial and Investment Banks

Individuals/Investors



