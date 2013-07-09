Indian Medical Tourism Market on a Growth Trajectory

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- According to a new research report by RNCOS, “Booming Medical Tourism in India”, the medical tourism market in India has witnessed a rapid growth over the past few years. India has become a hub for medical tourists due the growing popularity of traditional alternative therapies, such as ayurveda, therapeutic massage, yoga, and meditation among the tourists. Moreover, improvements in the medical infrastructure with a growing pool of qualified specialists, is attracting medical tourists from all across the globe.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Booming Medical Tourism in India”, by RNCOS, provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the medical tourism market in India. It provides forecasts for the medical tourism market along with the medical tourist arrivals in the country till 2015. Additionally, it provides a brief comparison of top Asian medical tourism market to show India’s position in the region. An insight on cost comparison of various medical procedures with other major countries has also been given in the report.



It also covers various government initiatives and major trends of the market to generate an overall understanding of the industry. Further, the report included the prominent industry players covering their business overview, key financials and industry activities.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- The medical tourism market in India is growing at a commendable pace.

- Alternative medical therapies are becoming popular among the medical tourists.

- Government is increasingly focusing on developing the medical tourism industry.

- Cosmetic surgery is one of the most sought after treatments by the medical tourists.



