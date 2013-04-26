Indian Mobile Value Added Services Industry - 2016 Available at Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Opportunities in the Indian Mobile Value Added Services Industry - 2016 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- This report is an assessment of the Indian MVAS Industry. It thoroughly examines the opportunities and challenges encountered by the industry. It also analyzes the dynamics that propel the industry, namely opportunities, competition, infrastructure investment and major government initiatives. The Indian MVAS industry reported unprecedented annual growth of 36 percent to reach USD 3,533 million in 2011.
We estimate that the industry will touch USD 7,106 million by 2016, registering a year-on-year growth rate of 15 percent. Already a significant rise in disposable incomes has drastically changed the consumers’ spending pattern with regard to mobile devices and value added services. This has been the major reason for the high adoption rate of Smartphones, loaded with a variety of applications, especially among urban users.
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Indian Perspective of the MVAS Industry
Market Size and Dynamics
Major MVAS Initiatives in India
Outlook of the Industry
KEY FEATURES DISCUSSED
Indian Mobile Telephony Market Overview
Industry Structure India
Mobile Phone subscriber Addition in India
Operator-wise Market Share
Mobile Phone Usage Pattern in India
Market Segmentation
Per user Expenditure on MVAS
Future Adoption Rate of MVAS in India
Profile of Key Players
