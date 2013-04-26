Indian Mobile Value Added Services Industry - 2016 Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- This report is an assessment of the Indian MVAS Industry. It thoroughly examines the opportunities and challenges encountered by the industry. It also analyzes the dynamics that propel the industry, namely opportunities, competition, infrastructure investment and major government initiatives. The Indian MVAS industry reported unprecedented annual growth of 36 percent to reach USD 3,533 million in 2011.



We estimate that the industry will touch USD 7,106 million by 2016, registering a year-on-year growth rate of 15 percent. Already a significant rise in disposable incomes has drastically changed the consumers’ spending pattern with regard to mobile devices and value added services. This has been the major reason for the high adoption rate of Smartphones, loaded with a variety of applications, especially among urban users.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Indian Perspective of the MVAS Industry

Market Size and Dynamics

Major MVAS Initiatives in India

Outlook of the Industry



KEY FEATURES DISCUSSED

Indian Mobile Telephony Market Overview

Industry Structure India

Mobile Phone subscriber Addition in India

Operator-wise Market Share

Mobile Phone Usage Pattern in India

Market Segmentation

Per user Expenditure on MVAS

Future Adoption Rate of MVAS in India

Profile of Key Players



Mobile Value-added Service (VAS) applications represent a key aspect to the ongoing success of mobile network operators and everyone in the mobile communications value chain. With core services, such as bear voice and data communications becoming commodity offerings, wireless service providers are dependent on VAS applications to drive additional revenue and improved margins.



