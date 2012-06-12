Indian Overseas Education Market Research Report

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Indian Overseas Education Market.



The following analysis will be done as a part of the project scope:



1. Indian Overseas Education Market Size

-Total Market Value – 2011 (in USD)

-Total Student Outflow – 2010 to 2020, to the below mentioned countries:

üUSA

üUK

üCanada

üAustralia

üNew Zealand

-Top Consultancies, according to market size (2011); student outflow from these (2010 and 2011)



2. Regional Data (2011) – for the below mentioned 11 states, following data will be gathered

-Top 10 consultancies in each state

-Market value of each consultancy

-Student outflow from each consultancy

Regional data will be gathered for the below mentioned states:

Chandigarh

Andhra Pradesh

Gujarat

Karnataka

Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Punjab

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

New Delhi

-Current market trends and future outlook for major education destinations



3. List of Tables and Charts:

-Chart 1: Total Student Outflow – 2010 to 2012, split into: USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand

-Chart 2: Overseas Education Market Split (2011) – according to Consultants

-Table 1 – Student Outflow (2010 & 2011) for top 5 Indian Consultants

-Table 2 – Regional Data outlining student outflow and market share for top 10 consultants per city, across the 11 cities in the scope



