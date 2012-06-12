Indian Overseas Education Market Research Report

As a part of the study, the existing and forecast overseas education (higher education/post K-12) market for Indian students is analyzed.
The following analysis will be done as a part of the project scope:
1. Indian Overseas Education Market Size
-Total Market Value – 2011 (in USD)
-Total Student Outflow – 2010 to 2020, to the below mentioned countries:
üUSA
üUK
üCanada
üAustralia
üNew Zealand
-Top Consultancies, according to market size (2011); student outflow from these (2010 and 2011)
2. Regional Data (2011) – for the below mentioned 11 states, following data will be gathered
-Top 10 consultancies in each state
-Market value of each consultancy
-Student outflow from each consultancy
Regional data will be gathered for the below mentioned states:
Chandigarh
Andhra Pradesh
Gujarat
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
New Delhi
-Current market trends and future outlook for major education destinations
3. List of Tables and Charts:
-Chart 1: Total Student Outflow – 2010 to 2012, split into: USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand
-Chart 2: Overseas Education Market Split (2011) – according to Consultants
-Table 1 – Student Outflow (2010 & 2011) for top 5 Indian Consultants
-Table 2 – Regional Data outlining student outflow and market share for top 10 consultants per city, across the 11 cities in the scope
