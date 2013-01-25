Indian Pharmaceutical Market Outlook : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Indian Pharmaceutical Market Outlook - Enhanced purchasing power, rural market penetration and expanded access to healthcare attracting Big Pharma investment



Summary



GBI Researchs new report Indian Pharmaceutical Market Outlook - Enhanced purchasing power, rural market penetration and expanded access to healthcare attracting Big Pharma investment provides in-depth analysis of the trends, issues and challenges facing the Indian pharmaceutical market. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts. The Indian pharmaceutical industry grew from $0.8 billion in 1980 to $21.73 billion in 2010 and is expected to grow further as Multinational Companies (MNCs) enter the market. Although pharmaceutical giants such as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have been present in the market for years, the rising income of the middle-class population, changing patent laws, low-cost skilled labor and low-priced infrastructure in India have attracted other MNCs. With the current scenario, the market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the 20112015 period. Branded generics are expected to become more prevalent in India as many global players are planning to launch them after their patents expire.



The once highly fragmented Indian pharmaceutical industry is undergoing strategic consolidations with the aim of emerging as a highly organized sector. With the inflow of MNCs R&D operations the industry will continue to experience a trend of M&A. Deals and acquisitions are set to continue due to low-cost infrastructure and labor as patent expiries and the thin pipelines of major companies will cause revenues to fall.



The Indian government has implemented various initiatives to increase insurance coverage and reduce healthcare costs, such as the National Rural Health Mission and Jan Aushadhi. A revised pricing policy was also proposed in 2011, which will increase government control to over 60% of drugs.



Rising income levels, changing disease patterns, increasing reach of healthcare, reduced out-of-pocket expenditure and growth of new products such as generics and biosimilars are expected to drive growth in the future.



Scope



- Macroeconomic environment of the pharmaceutical industry in India, covering demographic analysis, drivers, and barriers

- Important industry characteristics, looking at healthcare policies, regulations, distribution, pricing, taxation, spending, insurance and reimbursement

- Market analysis of segments such as prescription medicines, biotechnology, over-the-counter medicines and Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS)

- Annualized market data from 2005 to 2010 for important therapeutic segments

- Competitive profiling of five major domestic and international companies operating in the Indian pharmaceutical market

- Analysis of licensing, partnership and M&A deals that took place between 2007 and 2011



Reasons to buy



- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies by identifying the leading segments poised for strong growth

- Device a more tailored country strategy through understanding key drivers of and barriers to the pharmaceutical market

- Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding leading companies key focus areas

- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for M&A and strategic partnerships



