Indian Poultry Industry Grows at Double Digit CAGR

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- One of the promising sectors of agricultural and allied activities, poultry sector in India has a bright future outlook. The industry has been supported by indigenous advancements in veterinary health, genetic capabilities, poultry equipment, poultry feed, and poultry processing sectors. With influx of technological expertise and Government push, the small scale backyard farms are gradually adopting integration to maximize profitability minimize risks. Our thorough research reveals that the multibillion dollar poultry industry shall grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2012-13 to 2016-17).



Research Analysis & Highlights



RNCOS latest research on “Indian Poultry Industry Outlook to 2017”, provides in-depth analysis of the poultry industry with descriptive statistics on broiler meat and eggs in the country. Historical, current and future prospects of broiler meat and eggs production, demand and market size shall help depict the opportunities in the industry. The research report also describes the poultry industry scenario (production, pricing analysis) in 10 major states, dominating in poultry production. Technology innovation, drivers and restraints are comprehensively covered. Key player profiling gives the competitive assessment of various players in the industry.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Poultry integration driving the industry

- Technology innovation in breeding and processing

- Automation leads to higher profitability

- Growing demand for processed chicken



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM621.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Poultry Feed Market Forecast to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM490.htm)

- Aquafeed Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM475.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Food&Beverages.htm



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.