Indian Prepaid Card Market Witnesses 40% CAGR

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Driven by the rising spending power of Indian middle class and growing awareness about payments through plastic cards, the prepaid card market in India is expected to continue growing at at a cumulative annual growth rate of around 40% during 2012-2017. Travel cards, gift cards and payroll cards are the three major segments propelling this growth. With rising number of corporate trips, domestic and abroad, the convenience provided by prepaid cards in handling cash has gained the attention of corporate users. Many big retailers have also launched prepaid cards to retain customers. Numerous such developments by private players and Government are underway to fuel the prepaid card growth.



RNCOS research report titled “Indian Prepaid Card Market Outlook to 2017” provides insights on the global and Indian prepaid card market. Current and future growth prospects of key market segments such as travel cards, payroll cards, multipurpose cards, remittance cards and other cards have been presented keeping in view the influencing factors and expert opinions. Consumer perception mapping depicts the percentage share of most demanded services by end users such as utility bill payments, rail/air ticketing, DTH subscriptions etc. Describing the industry trends and challenges, the research report also contains the business profiles and product portfolio of leading banking and non banking players in the prepaid card industry.



- Travel card gaining the share of travelers cheques and cash

- Government move towards financial inclusion push prepaid cards

- Gift cards increasingly used by corporate to reward employees

- Increasing use of multipurpose cards for ticketing



