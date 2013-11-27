Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Indian Railways : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Indian Railways : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Indian Railways' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Indian Railways provides rail transportation services and is owned by Government of India. The company also manufactures coaches, locomotives, rolling stock, wheels and axles, and other ancillary components to meet its requirements. It also provides freight services through goods wagons. Indian railways, along with its subsidiaries, offers tour operating, catering and accommodation services. It has the third largest railway network in the world covering more than 65,000 kilometers and operating more than 12,000 passenger trains and 9,000 freight trains from more than 7,000 stations spread across 17 zones. The company carried more than 4.3 billion passengers during April to September, 2013. Indian Railways is headquartered in New Delhi, India.



Companies Mentioned



Indian Railways



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/146767/indian-railways-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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