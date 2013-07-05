Indian Refrigerator Market to Grow Stupendously

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Refrigerators, being an indispensable item of every household, have witnessed tremendous growth in the country. The demand for refrigerators has been driven by the hot and humid weather conditions in the country. According to a new report by RNCOS, “Refrigerator Market Forecast to 2015”, the efforts on the part of various players to offer affordable and eco-friendly variants to people coupled with adoption of strategies to penetrate into smaller towns are acting as a driving force for the market. Further, rising per capita income, increasing role of the government to support FDI in India and easy availability of finance is expected to continue driving the growth in the market in the future.



According to our report, the frost free refrigerator segment witnessing introduction of innovative features like moisture control technology, ozone fresh technique and so on, is the major contributor to the growth of the refrigerator market. Further, it has been observed that the demand for refrigerator in the country is mainly dominated by the urban region. This low penetration in the rural market is set to provide ample growth opportunities to the players to increase their market base by capitalizing on the unpenetrated segment.



The report “Refrigerator Market Forecast to 2015” provides an in-depth analysis of the refrigerator market in India. It has given the volume-wise market forecasts till 2015 for the total refrigerator market along with their segments - direct cool and frost free refrigerators. Further, the report provides regional, capacity and brand wise segmentation of both the segments. The report has provided a brief overview of the freezer market with segmentation on the basis of door type and capacity. In addition, various industry trends and growth drivers have been identified to provide a clear picture of the market. Moreover, competitive landscape covering business overview, strategic analysis and recent developments of major players has also been covered in the report.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM484.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Consumer Electronics Market Outlook 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM479.htm)

- Global Consumer Electronics Market Outlook 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM471.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Computer%20&%20electronics.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.