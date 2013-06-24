Indian Refrigerator Market to Witness Considerable Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- According to our new research report “Refrigerator Market Forecast to 2015”, the refrigerator market of India is growing at a rapid rate, making it one of the most promising industries of India. In the last few years, refrigerator industry has witnessed drastic changes in terms of technology, consumer demand and competition. The entry of multinational players in the Indian refrigerator market has further given a new direction to the industry with new and innovative products to compete with the domestic refrigerator manufacturers. With the vast population, increasing disposable income and improving life style of Indian population, the refrigerator market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 25.7% during 2012-2015.



Research Analysis and Highlights



The report, “Refrigerator Market Forecast to 2015” by RNCOS which is spread in around 50 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the refrigerator market in India. The report facilitates volume-wise market forecast till 2015 of total Indian refrigerator market and its segment – Frost Free and Direct Cool. Additionally, the report provides regional, capacity and brand wise segmentation of both the segments. Besides, the report incorporates latest trends, drivers and roadblocks prevailing in the industry. Further, regional and urban/rural segmentation for refrigerator market as well as consumer color preference for refrigerator is also provided. The report also provides profiling of the major players, which will help clients to gain insights on their overall business, strategic analysis and recent activities in the industry.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- The volume-wise market size of India refrigerator industry is expected to increase at a CAGR of 25.7% during 2012-2015.

- North region creates highest demand for the refrigerator market.

- Frost Free refrigerator market is growing at the fastest pace

- Double door refrigerators are in high demand



