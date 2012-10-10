Indian Renewable Energy Sector - Installed Capacity Will Cross 90 GW Mark by End of 13th Five-Year Plan New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Renewable energy sources are developing at an unprecedented rate and significant capacity was added during the 11th five-year plan (April 2007–March 2012). Unlike conventional sources, renewable energy growth far surpassed pre-defined targets. The 11th five-year plan proved a golden period for the development of renewable energy sector. The installed capacity increased by more than 350% during the 11th five-year plan. As on March 31, 2012, the total renewable installed capacity reached to 24.5 GW from 6.8 GW in March 31, 2007. This trend will continue for at least the next decade as the government is committed to increasing the size of the renewable energy share in India’s power generation mix due to energy security and environmental concerns. This will help to bridge the demand-supply gap and will also support India’s growing economy.



Scope



The report provides insight to the renewable year growth in recent years, current status and future prospective. The report provides the following information -

- The government’s planned expenditure along with the expected growth during 12th five year plan (2012-2017) for various renewable energy technologies

- It projects market growth during 13th five year plan (2017-2022) for various renewable energy sources.

- It identifies the drivers of the growth and the challenges; where governments should work to make the growth more streamlined.



Reasons to buy



- The report provides insight to the renewable year growth in recent years, current status and future prospective.

- The report covers the government’s planned expenditure along with the expected growth for various technologies during 12th five year plan (2012 -2017) .

- It also projects market growth during 13th five year plan (2017 - 2022).

- The report identifies the drivers of the growth and the avenue where government has to more to make the growth path more streamlined.



Keywords



Indian Renewable Energy, 12th Five-year Plan, 13th Five-year Plan, 2012-2016, Driving Forces of Renewable Energy, Wind, Onshore, Solar PV, Small Hydro, Bio-power



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90265/indian-renewable-energy-sector-installed-capacity-will-cross-90-gw-mark-by-end-of-13th-five-year-plan.html