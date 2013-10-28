Indian Signage Board Industry Witnessing Double-Digit Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Over the past few years, the signage board industry is witnessing robust growth in India. The growth of the signage industry has been attributed to country’s continuous growing retail market. The demand for sign boards mainly comes from retail industry, as it has generated a need for creating brand awareness coupled with product differentiation. Moreover, with the coming of more and more MNCs in the country, branding has become an important aspect in every segment. Firms are increasingly undertaking strategies for building awareness about their products, and hence creating need of signage boards.



Other factors such as growing entertainment industry and rapid growth in construction of roads and highways which create demand of way finding and cautionary boards are contributing to the growth of signage board industry of India. Thus, on the back of these factors, the demand for sign boards is expected to increase significantly in the future. According to “Opportunities in Indian Signage Industry”, a recent report by RNCOS, the Indian signage board industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2013 to 2016.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Opportunities in Indian Signage Industry”, by RNCOS spread over in 30 pages provides detailed analysis of the Indian signage board industry. It provides current and future market size of signage board industry and share of LED, front display and backlit signage boards in value terms. Further, the report also identified the prevailing trends of the industry, which are playing a vital role in future growth of the market. The value chain of the industry, coupled with issues face by signage board manufacturers is also covered in the report. Lastly, major players of this industry have also been identified with focus on their business overview.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- LED signage boards hold the maximum share of total industry’s revenue

- Growth in online services, offered by manufacturers are playing crucial role in expanding consumer base

- Manufacturers are adopting new technologies, thus satisfying the thirst for quality among the customers

- Laser engraved signage boards are becoming popular



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM622.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Housing Sector Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM614.htm)

- Booming Paint Industry in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM483.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Other-Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.