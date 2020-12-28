Indian Sports TV Covering All the India vs. Australia Cricket Matches Taking Place Post Indian Premier League

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Indian Sports TV is a leading name when it comes to running a popular Web portal devoted to sports entertainment. The portal of Indian Sports TV offers the latest news stories on various sports events, from Indian Super League and Hockey India League to Olympics and WWE Raw and SmackDown. The portal has recently presented all the IPL 2020 news from the UAE cricket grounds where the Indian Premier League was held. The Mumbai Indians team has won the IPL 2020 title, defeating the Delhi Capitals team, while Mumbai has won the title for the fifth time.



During the latest media conference, the spokesperson of Indian Sports TV announced, "Our portal viewers do not need to feel bored or disappointed as the IPL is over. There are many upcoming cricket match series that will be taking place. We are covering all such events, and cricket enthusiasts will get all the updates from our end on the India-Australia test series forming a part of the inaugural 2019 – 2021ICC World Test Championship, as well as on the ODI series forming a part of the inaugural 2020 - 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League."



In its latest cricket sports update, Indian Sports TV covers the analyses and expert predictions on various matches. While the portal has been providing news from the ongoing test series between India and Australia, it is also going to provide match highlights, videos, live scores and team updates from the ODI series that will start in January 2021. The portal viewers can check the match schedule that is already posted online. They can also know more about the history and progress of the game of cricket in India and internationally.



The spokesperson also shared, "The cricket enthusiasts are not only enjoying the India-Australia matches with us, but we have now also introduced more excitement for them. On our portal, they can explore the trendy news stories on their favourite players and teams, as well as participate in voting activities. It is also fun to participate in several cricket-related games and contests that we have been constantly organising for our portal viewers."



Whether people want to know Indian cricket news online or wish to win at fantasy cricket, Indian Sports TV arranges it all for their entertainment. In its contests, the portal offers the chance of winning huge cash and merchandise awards. Indian Sports TV additionally runs its online shopping store from where the cricket enthusiasts can grab their loved sports footwear and equipment. The portal stocks cricket tees and many other accessories so that the fans can cheer their team properly.



