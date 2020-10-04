Indian Sports TV Offering the Latest Cricket News from Indian Premier League (IPL 2020)

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2020 -- Indian Sports TV runs a renowned Web portal that provides complete coverage of sports news and live play from across the world. Whether it is Olympics or fantasy sports, the viewers can watch live scores for tournament matches. They can also read the fresh news articles and watch video coverage on their favourite sports, from WWE and football to hockey and cricket. Additionally, Indian Sports TV is now providing the latest from the arena of IPL 2020 tournament. Viewers can find all the information on IPL teams, schedules, and matches.



During a freshly held online interview, the spokesperson of Indian Sports TV announced, "We are going to deliver all possible news to cricket enthusiasts from the Dream11 Indian Premier League being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The matches of IPL start on September 19, 2020, and we know that everyone is eagerly waiting for them to take place. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, no media will be allowed to visit or stay in the stadium. BCCI has already announced its guidelines."



The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is being held behind closed doors due to strict health safety protocols. It is the first season in which the franchise will not need to hold a press conference before the match but it will be necessary to have a virtual media conference after every match. For the first time, there will be no watchers in the stadium to watch the match, and no media persons will be able to cover it. However, people can get the Indian IPL news update shortly after each match on the portal of Indian Sports TV.



The spokesperson further asserted, "While the media is not being allowed by BCCI to cover the IPL games, it is also not being given access to the teams' practice sessions. However, recognising the high interest in the league, the body will facilitate virtual post-match press conferences after each match to the media. Thus, at Indian Sports TV, we will be able to serve the news from virtual press conferences after every match."



Indian Sports TV has been publishing news on the happenings from the stadium as per the set IPL schedule. The television portal carries the match highlights and entire match schedule starting from September 19, 2020. Viewers can check Indian cricket news live score, as well as team fixtures and match dates and timings. All the teams have already reached the UAE to take part in the tournament and are undergoing training. Indian Sports TV is going to provide the highlights of every team and players' performances in its wide news coverage.



Indian Sports TV publishes sports-related articles, as well as offers the latest cricket match news update, online. Those who watch sports live can check the live scores on its portal. Indian Sports TV covers various sports events, from Indian Super League to Hockey India League and Indian Premier League. Whether sports enthusiasts want to know more about their favourite teams or need to watch the match highlights online, they can do it with Indian Sports TV.



