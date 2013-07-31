Indian Television Market Witnessing a Huge Transformation

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- According to a new research report by RNCOS, “Indian Television Market Outlook to 2015”, the television market in India has seen a paradigm shift in the demand pattern over the past few years. There has been a growing preference for flat panel televisions over the conventional CRT televisions.



The report further revealed that with an increase in the incomes of people coupled with rapid technological advancements, the demand is being shifted from the LCD televisions to the LED televisions. Moreover, various advantages of LEDs over LCDs have made people consider a shift in the buying pattern. The report also revealed that with the decline in the share of CRTs in the developed regions, manufacturers are focusing on developing a consumer base in the rural areas and lower income groups.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Indian Television Market Outlook to 2015”, by RNCOS, provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the television market in India. It provides individual market forecasts till 2015 for the overall television market along with its two segments – CRT and Flat Panel televisions and its product types - LCD, LED and Plasma televisions.



In addition to this, the report provides bifurcation by region and size, for each segment to create a clearer picture of the demand pattern across the country. Moreover, the market share of major brands for each segment is also provided. Major trends and drivers have also been discussed in the report along with business overview, strategic analysis, and recent developments of the major players, to generate a complete understanding of the industry.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- The television market is witnessing a rapid growth with technological advancements

- The LED television segment is driving the television market demand in the country

- Manufacturers are focusing on developing greener technological products

- The market is witnessing a huge demand for big screen televisions



